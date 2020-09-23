The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Introducing ‘Equal Time with Mary C. Curtis’

In CQ Roll Call’s newest podcast, “Equal Time with Mary C. Curtis,” award-winning journalist Mary C. Curtis tackles policies and politics through the lens of social justice, illuminating the issues that have been, and still are, dividing the country. After all, the world is not so black and white.

“Equal Time with Mary C. Curtis” will drop its first episode on Thursday, Sept. 24. Listen and subscribe here.

