Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:35 Hits: 1

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose at the nation’s highest court on Wednesday, commencing a three-day series of events in Washington to give people the chance to pay their respects to the liberal icon.Ginsburg, who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517806-ruth-bader-ginsburg-lies-in-repose-at-supreme-court