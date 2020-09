Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:01 Hits: 5

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency in response to a flare-up of coronavirus outbreaks on college campuses in the state and extended the mandatory use of face coverin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/517725-wisconsin-governor-declares-emergency-amid-surge-in-infections