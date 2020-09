Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

The House on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed legislation aimed at tamping down the exchange of goods made in forced labor camps by Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act — introduced by Rep. Jim...

