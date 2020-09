Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 22:07 Hits: 2

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Tuesday was selected to lead the House Ways and Means Committee's oversight subcommittee for the remainder of this Congress, succeeding the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in the position.The Democratic members of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/517679-rep-bill-pascrell-named-chair-of-house-oversight-panel