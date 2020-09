Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 02:12 Hits: 8

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that President Trump is rushing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so he can repeal ObamaCare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. “Why the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517714-pelosi-trump-hurrying-to-fill-scotus-seat-so-he-can-repeal-obamacare