Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:10 Hits: 8

House Democratic leaders on Tuesday hurled charges that President Trump and Senate Republicans are racing to seat a ninth Supreme Court justice for a virtually singular purpose: to repeal ObamaCare.The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Nov....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517582-democratic-leaders-scotus-fight-is-about-obamacare