House hits pause on spending vote as Hill leaders resume talks

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 3

Congressional negotiators have restarted talks on a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown next week, delaying Democrats' plans to vote Tuesday on their own bill but rekindling hopes of a swift bipartisan deal.

Top Republicans and Democrats said Tuesday they were back at the negotiating table over the three-month stopgap bill, just hours before the House was slated to vote.Lawmakers are now discussing a potential compromise that would include more trade relief for farmers, which was requested by the White House, in exchange for billions of dollars pandemic-related nutrition assistance and other nutrition-related provisions that Democrats want to secure.

For example, Democrats are seeking more money to help families with school-aged children buy groceries during the pandemic, in addition to an extension of flexibility that allows families to access free meals at the school nearest them regardless of income, among other things.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both Republican and Democratic aides felt they were nearing a bipartisan solution to stave off a government shutdown at month's end.

When asked on Tuesday if Republicans would be willing to spend more on food-related assistance in exchange for the farm aid, Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said, “I’d listen to reason on that.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had originallyplanned to push through her party's version of a short-term spending fix, despite fierce GOP objections over the lack of aid for farmers amid the ongoing trade war. But Pelosi told her caucus she was still negotiating right up until a private caucus call Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources on the call. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer added that the vote was on hold as leaders of both parties worked toward a last-minute agreement.

Hoyer told members that Democrats are "hoping to move forward on the CR today if we can get an agreement," according to several people on the call.

Both Democrats and Republicans are eager to reach a deal to avert last-minute drama, though the two parties have squabbled for weeks over various funding and policy provisions in the continuing resolution, which would buy more time for negotiations on a broader spending deal.

"The talks continue, and hopefully we’ll reach an agreement," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday, though he did not comment when asked if he'd spoken with Pelosi.

Without a spending agreement, top Democrats and Republicans would find themselves exactly where they don’t want to be just weeks before the election — perilously close to the Sept. 30 deadline with no agreement to keep the government open.

A deal had appeared to be coming together on Friday, including tens of billions of dollars in farmer payments that Republicans sought in exchange for $2 billion in pandemic-related nutritional assistance that Democrats wanted.

But last-minute objections to the trade relief — including Democratic concerns that the president is leveraging the money to boost his reelection chances — tanked the talks. House Democrats ultimately released stopgap legislation on Monday that lacked both provisions, drawing the ire of McConnell, who tweeted that it “shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need.”

Both Pelosi and McConnell have been adamant about avoiding yet another government shutdown under President Donald Trump, and have supported a bill to extend funding through mid-December.

Senate Republicans on Monday said a lack of relief for farmers in the stopgap spending bill is problematic. But most stressed that it’s not worth shutting down the government in protest and said their side of the Capitol could still attempt to amend the bill.

“We could offer an amendment to try to put it back,” Shelby said. “Or we could vote against the CR. But I’m for running the government. I’d prefer to keep the government running.”

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, slammed the lack of assistance for farmers. But when asked if Republicans would shut down the government without it, he replied, “No.”

As of Friday, Democrats had dropped a request that would extend the Census Bureau’s Dec. 31 deadline to turn over apportionment data used to divvy up House seats to the president — potentially punting the final handling of census data to Democratic nominee Joe Biden if he’s elected this November. Democrats had also failed to secure $3.6 billion in election security grants.

The GOP demands for farm aid, however, have emerged as a sticking point for many rank-and-file Democrats, who have been increasingly irate about Trump’s blatant use of farm aid for political purposes. That includes a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis., last week, where Trump touted the taxpayer money as if it were a gift from him.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, the No. 4 Senate Democrat and ranking member of the agriculture committee, this week criticized Trump’s use of the program as a “slush fund” and argued Republicans have been unwilling to agree to stricter guardrails around how the aid can be spent.

“This is not just a political fund for the election,” she said.

Helena Bottemiller Evich contributed to this report.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/22/cr-vote-in-flux-419930