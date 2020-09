Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 13:22 Hits: 3

The Pentagon redirected most of its $1 billion in pandemic funding to defense contractors who exchanged the money for jet engine parts, body armor, dress uniforms and other military needs, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/517520-pentagon-redirected-pandemic-funds-to-defense-contractors-report