Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 00:32 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for voters to fight against the confirmation of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, speaking at a joint media event called to discuss...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517328-ocasio-cortez-to-voters-tell-mcconnell-he-is-playing-with-fire-with-ginsburgs