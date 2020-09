Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 08:00 Hits: 7

FT Alphaville editor Izabella Kaminski and Citi exec Tony McGlaughlin warn that central bank digital currencies could have unpleasant consequences for banking, lending and the balance of power in the monetary system.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post The case for caution with central bank digital currencies appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/the-case-for-caution-with-central-bank-digital-currencies/