Photo: DC marks National Voter Registration Day

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The DC Board of Elections kicked off a week of events to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, which is officially observed on the fourth Tuesday of every September, with a National Voter Registration Day pep rally Monday at The Anthem in Southwest Washington.

Other voter registration events will run throughout the week, ending on Friday, Sept. 25.

