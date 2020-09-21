Photo: DC marks National Voter Registration Day

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
The DC Board of Elections kicked off a week of events to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, which is officially observed on the fourth Tuesday of every September, with a National Voter Registration Day pep rally Monday at The Anthem in Southwest Washington.
Other voter registration events will run throughout the week, ending on Friday, Sept. 25.
