Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 19:31 Hits: 2

Senior reporter Niels Lesniewski unpacks what moves Democrats and Republicans have as the Senate barrels toward yet another partisan Supreme Court nomination battle. See the video for more.

[ Read more: Stopgap spat and Supreme Court tension dominate week ]

The post Is there enough time to confirm a Supreme Court nominee by November? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/09/21/is-there-enough-time-to-confirm-a-supreme-court-nominee-by-november/