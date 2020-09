Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 22:54 Hits: 7

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Georgia House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday after the Republican mockingly thanked the congresswoman for putting an end to “dumb blonde” jokes. “Don’t worry Mrs. Greene,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517472-ocasio-cortez-hits-back-at-marjorie-taylor-greene-over-dumb-blonde-joke-on