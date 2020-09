Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 14:11 Hits: 2

President Trump on Monday said he could easily close the growing fundraising gap between his campaign and that of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by calling "rich people that I know.""Give me one day and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/517363-trump-says-he-could-close-fundraising-gap-with-biden-using-one-day