Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:48 Hits: 0

The House passed a bill on Thursday to accommodate and protect pregnant workers in a 329-73 vote.The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) was introduced by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516922-houses-passes-bill-to-protect-pregnant-workers