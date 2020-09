Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, calling her death Friday “devastating.” “Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517193-pelosi-ginsburg-successor-must-uphold-commitment-to-equality-opportunity-and