Susan Collins says Senate should not vote on SCOTUS nomination before election

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Saturday that the Senate should not vote on the nomination of a new Supreme Court Justice before the Nov. 3 election, arguing the nominee should be chosen by whoever wins the presidency.

“In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd,” Collins said in a statement.

The Maine Republican, who faces a tough reelection, added that Trump has the “constitutional authority” to nominate a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and that she does not have an objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee starting the process of reviewing the nominee.

Trump immediately panned Collins' remarks, telling reporters: “I totally disagree with her. We won.” Collins has also not said whether she'll support Trump's reelection.

Sara Gideon, the Democratic party's nominee to take on Collins in the fall, also said Saturday that "the vacancy on the Supreme Court should be filled by the next President and Senate."

Collins was a key vote in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh , a vote that Democrats have seized on as they try to unseat the four-term senator. The Maine Republican faces the toughest race of her career. Recent polling has Collins trailing Gideon. A Quinnipiac poll had Collins down by 12 points while a Siena College and New York Times Upshot poll had her down by five points.

She's considered one of the senators who will play a crucial role in deciding who will or won't replace Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed that the Senate would vote on Trump’s nominee. McConnell, however, did not specify a timeline.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) indicated Saturday that he will move forward on the nomination.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/19/susan-collins-says-senate-should-not-vote-on-scotus-nomination-before-election-418459

