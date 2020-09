Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 14:27 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday the House had its “options” when asked about the possibility of impeaching President Trump and Attorney General William Barr should the White House and Senate Republicans jam a Supreme Court...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517277-pelosi-house-will-use-every-arrow-in-our-quiver-to-stop-supreme-court-nominee