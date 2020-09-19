The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after a trailblazing legal career that started with fights for women’s rights and ended with her ascension into a liberal cultural phenomenon for her outspoken and consistent judicial approach.

Washington-area residents turned out Friday night and Saturday at the court to mourn her death. We take a visual look at Ginsburg’s long career and the scene at the court in the wake of her death.

Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgFrom her Capitol office, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, right, gives a view of the Supreme Court building to justices Ginsburg, left, Sonia Sotomayor, in white, and Elena Kagan before Pelosi’s annual Women’s History Month reception on March 18, 2015. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgGinsburg arrives at Statuary Hall for a luncheon during President Barack Obama’s inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgGinsburg arrives at the Capitol for President Obama’s State of the Union address on Jan. 20, 2015. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgGinsburg participates in a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington on Aug. 31, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgA crowd gathers at the Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death on Friday. People lit candles and left flowers and notes on the steps of the court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgA flag flies at half staff outside the Supreme Court on Friday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgFlowers, signs, candles and notes were left outside the Supreme Court on Saturday morning to mourn the death of Ginsburg. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgA crowd gathers at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgKelli Midgley of Baltimore holds up her “What Would RBG Do?” sign at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgA Jeep with a photo of Ginsburg in the window drives past the crowd gathered at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader GinsburgA Ruth Bader Ginsburg “I Dissent” poster was placed on the ground as a crowd gathered at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

