Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 13:15 Hits: 4

A new, incendiary ingredient has been added to the explosive political atmosphere as Election Day looms.The death on Friday of 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sparks an instant and ferocious fight over the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517206-the-memo-court-battle-explodes-across-tense-election-landscape