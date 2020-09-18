Photos of the week ending Sept. 18

Articles

Friday, 18 September 2020

As Congress races to wrap up business before the October campaign break, voters have already begun to cast early votes in some states, including Virginia.

Here’s how the week unfolded for CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Men play basketball Monday on the courts of New York Avenue Recreation Center in D.C.’s Truxton Circle neighborhood. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Men play basketball Monday on the courts of New York Avenue Recreation Center in D.C.’s Truxton Circle neighborhood. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An ice cream truck vendor waits for customers Monday in the parking lot at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) An ice cream truck vendor waits for customers Monday in the parking lot at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart hugs Rosie Torres, co-founder and executive director of Burn Pits 360, before the start of a news conference outside the Capitol on Tuesday to announce legislation to help veterans with diseases associated with burn pits and other toxic exposures. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart hugs Rosie Torres, co-founder and executive director of Burn Pits 360, before the start of a news conference outside the Capitol on Tuesday to announce legislation to help veterans with diseases associated with burn pits and other toxic exposures. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, center right, and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, left, return to the Capitol on Tuesday after an event on the House steps to announce the GOP’s “Commitment to America” agenda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, center right, and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, left, return to the Capitol on Tuesday after an event on the House steps to announce the GOP’s “Commitment to America” agenda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon wears his University of Nebraska face mask as he walks down the House steps Tuesday after a vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon wears his University of Nebraska face mask as he walks down the House steps Tuesday after a vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski casts a shadow as she leaves the Senate floor Wednesday after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski casts a shadow as she leaves the Senate floor Wednesday after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Maine Sen. Susan Collins looks at Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s cell phone Wednesday as the two head to the Senate floor for a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Maine Sen. Susan Collins looks at Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s cell phone Wednesday as the two head to the Senate floor for a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waits for an elevator Wednesday as he departs the Senate floor after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waits for an elevator Wednesday as he departs the Senate floor after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, center, ranking member Dianne Feinstein and Illinois Sen. Richard J. Durbin talk Thursday before a committee markup on judicial nominations. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, center, ranking member Dianne Feinstein and Illinois Sen. Richard J. Durbin talk Thursday before a committee markup on judicial nominations. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries wears a John Lewis face mask as he talks with a reporter Thursday in the Russell Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries wears a John Lewis face mask as he talks with a reporter Thursday in the Russell Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Thursday after a news conference to call for the inclusion of funding for COVID-19 testing and tracing in the next coronavirus relief legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through Statuary Hall on Thursday after a news conference to call for the inclusion of funding for COVID-19 testing and tracing in the next coronavirus relief legislation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Mullin and Massachusetts Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III walk across the East Plaza to the Capitol for a vote Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Mullin and Massachusetts Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III walk across the East Plaza to the Capitol for a vote Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner exits the Voter Registration Office in Alexandria on Friday after casting his ballot on the first day of early voting. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Virginia Sen. Mark Warner exits the Voter Registration Office in Alexandria on Friday after casting his ballot on the first day of early voting. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors look at the newly opened Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington on Friday. Designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, the memorial also honors the 34th president’s legacy as supreme Allied commander in Europe during World War II. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Visitors look at the newly opened Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington on Friday. Designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, the memorial also honors the 34th president’s legacy as supreme Allied commander in Europe during World War II. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

