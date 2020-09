Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 23:34 Hits: 3

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal leader of the Supreme Court and a trailblazing champion of women's rights, died Friday. She was 87 years old.The Supreme Court said in a statement that Ginsburg died "surrou...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/416004-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-dies