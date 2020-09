Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 02:16 Hits: 9

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster if Republicans move to expand conservative majority on the Supreme Court by filling the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517191-dem-senator-calls-for-eliminating-filibuster-expanding-supreme-court-if-gop