Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 02:26 Hits: 12

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate would vote to confirm a Trump nominee to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a statement released an hour after her death, but it's unclear whether he can...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517194-senate-republicans-face-tough-decision-on-replacing-ginsburg