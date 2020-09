Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 04:11 Hits: 11

Former President Barack Obama on Friday called on the Senate not to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, urging Republicans to live up to the standard they set in 2016 by refusing to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517197-obama-calls-on-senate-not-to-fill-ginsburgs-vacancy-until-after