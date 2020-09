Articles

Friday, 18 September 2020

A group of House Republicans is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Netflix executives for releasing the controversial film “Cuties,” arguing it meets the statutory definition for child pornography.In a letter — led by Rep....

