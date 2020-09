Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 21:53 Hits: 10

Congress is running out of time if it is going to get a deal on a coronavirus relief package before Election Day.Lawmakers in both chambers are feeling heavy pressure to win relief for their communities as the U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517147-lawmakers-fear-voter-backlash-over-failure-to-reach-covid-19-relief-deal