Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:59 Hits: 10

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Friday that a coronavirus vaccine will be only as successful as efforts to get the public at large to accept it."Unless there is confidence that the vaccine has gone through the clinical trials, and then is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517080-pelosi-public-confidence-key-to-successful-vaccine