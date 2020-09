Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:31 Hits: 5

A new poll released Friday finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by 9 points in Arizona, which hasn't gone to a Democratic candidate for president since 1996....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517042-biden-leads-trump-in-arizona-maine-poll