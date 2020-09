Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 15:05 Hits: 6

CNN came under criticism from the right and the left for the questions posed to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a town hall Thursday night, with many arguing he wasn't challenged in the same way President Tru...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517053-cnn-slammed-for-soft-questions-during-biden-town-hall-the-media-is-broken