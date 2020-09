Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 01:09 Hits: 3

As Congress readies a stopgap spending measure this week, the defense industry is girding for a long-term funding patch that could delay both new procurement programs and needed fiscal certainty into...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/stbkvtBYNsI/