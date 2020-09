Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 20:20 Hits: 4

A former aide to Vice President Pence will vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November election because of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ad fromĀ an anti-Trump group o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516948-ex-pence-aide-throws-support-behind-biden-citing-trumps-virus