Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 7

House Democratic leaders are postponing a planned vote next week on legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level following concerns from moderates reluctant to take up the measure before any coronavirus relief package. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516917-house-democrats-postpone-vote-on-marijuana-legalization-bill