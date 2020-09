Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:38 Hits: 2

Stephen Colbert said President Trump's decision to retweet a manipulated video of Joe Biden made the Democratic presidential nominee "way cooler," with the CBS "Late Show" host joking that "bad boy Joe" is an image the fo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516836-colbert-trump-sharing-fake-f-tha-police-video-made-biden-way-cooler