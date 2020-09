Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

President Trump's reelection campaign asked a federal judge Wednesday to prevent New Jersey elections officials from counting mail-in ballots beginning 10 days ahead of Election Day until a lawsuit is settled."The...

