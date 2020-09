Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Michelle Obama says as Black Americans, she and former President Obama "never could've gotten away with some of the stuff that's going on now" in the White House because their "community wouldn't have accepted that."...

