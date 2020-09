Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 13:40 Hits: 1

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced his bid to become the next vice chairman of the House Republican Conference in an email to colleagues on Thursday morning. Johnson serves as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516845-mike-johnson-to-run-for-vice-chairman-of-house-gop-conference