Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 00:04

A newly-signed Ohio law bars local or state officials from closing houses of worship of changing election dates. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed the law, which was pushed by Republican lawmakers...

