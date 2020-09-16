The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Pentagon, HHS will take the lead in distributing vaccine

In today’s Coronavirus Special Report, we delve into how the departments of Health and Human Services and Defense will play a key role in distributing a vaccine when it is ready, why some states may go it alone when it comes to validating vaccines and how minority households are bearing the brunt of economic insecurity during this pandemic.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Pentagon, HHS will take the lead in distributing vaccine appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-pentagon-hhs-will-take-the-lead-in-distributing-vaccine/

