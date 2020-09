Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 21:58 Hits: 3

House Democratic leaders scrambled Wednesday for a cohesive legislative and political strategy on emergency coronavirus aid.The Democrats are seeking a bill that can provide broad-based relief to struggling America...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516789-democrats-scramble-on-covid-19-relief-amid-division-trump-surprise