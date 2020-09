Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 22:05 Hits: 3

President Trump on Wednesday repeatedly contradicted one of his top health officials, saying Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield was wrong about the timeline for a possible coronaviru...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516788-trump-disputes-cdc-director-on-vaccine-timing-says-he-made-a-mistake