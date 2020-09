Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:53 Hits: 1

House Republicans are launching a probe into a $35 million contract the California secretary of state’s office awarded to an advisory firm that is working with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign. In a letter sent to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516707-house-republicans-investigating-california-secretary-of-states-contract-with