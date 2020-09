Articles

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) Wednesday said she was briefed by lawyers representing women who allegedly received unwarranted hysterectomies while in custody at an immigration detention center in Georgia. In a Twitter thread, Jayapal said...

