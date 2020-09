Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 19:37 Hits: 8

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) formally announced she is running for vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus next Congress in a letter to her colleagues Wednesday obtained by The Hill.The Illinois lawmaker is running to replace Rep. Katherine...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516736-robin-kelly-enters-race-for-democratic-caucus-vice-chair