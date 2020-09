Articles

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before President Trump's indoor rally in June, warning there could be significant spikes of coronavirus cases and deaths from the event, according to internal state documents....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/516605-exclusive-internal-documents-show-officials-waved-red-flags-before-trumps