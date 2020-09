Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:23 Hits: 7

The top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be taking a medical "leave of absence," the agency announced Wednesday.Michael Caputo will be focusing on "his...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/516700-trump-hhs-official-to-take-leave-of-absence-amid-uproar