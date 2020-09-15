The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lawmakers navigate politics in tackling a stopgap funding measure

Congress needs a continuing resolution to avoid a partial government shutdown next month. But how long should government operate on a stopgap? CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt explain the political implications behind the duration of a stopgap, as well as the likelihood of any coronavirus relief in the near future.

