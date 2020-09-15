Lawmakers navigate politics in tackling a stopgap funding measure

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
Congress needs a continuing resolution to avoid a partial government shutdown next month. But how long should government operate on a stopgap? CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt explain the political implications behind the duration of a stopgap, as well as the likelihood of any coronavirus relief in the near future.
