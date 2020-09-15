Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Congress needs a continuing resolution to avoid a partial government shutdown next month. But how long should government operate on a stopgap? CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt explain the political implications behind the duration of a stopgap, as well as the likelihood of any coronavirus relief in the near future.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/lawmakers-navigate-politics-in-tackling-a-stopgap-funding-measure/