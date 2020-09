Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:03 Hits: 1

The coronavirus death toll linked to an indoor August wedding in Maine has reached at least seven, state officials said Tuesday.The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the we...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/516534-coronavirus-death-toll-linked-to-wedding-in-maine-grows-to-7