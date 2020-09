Articles

A bipartisan House group on Tuesday introduced a resolution to recognize the results of Puerto Rico's upcoming statehood referendum, which will be on the territory's ballots in November.The resolution, led by Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), recognizes...

